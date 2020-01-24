Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,080. Brady has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,561 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $206,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,072. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. CWM LLC raised its position in Brady by 474.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brady by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brady by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

