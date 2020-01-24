Brain Resource (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) Trading 66.7% Higher

Brain Resource Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) shares traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 245% from the average session volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Brain Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRZY)

Brain Resource Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the provision of brain function analysis services. It develops and commercializes brain health products delivered to a range of users through the one MyBrainSolutions platform. It provides online products that assess, train and monitor the brain to manage brain health.

