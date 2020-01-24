Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 4,466 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

