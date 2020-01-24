Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 598,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,035. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

