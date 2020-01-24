Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.56 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,922 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $11,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,966 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,743 shares of company stock worth $8,142,459. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,059. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

