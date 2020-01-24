Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,473 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.73. 14,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.26. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.