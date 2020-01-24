Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

NYSE TFX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $384.77. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.19 and a fifty-two week high of $389.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total transaction of $2,455,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock worth $15,912,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.