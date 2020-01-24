Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Express by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.22. 3,077,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. American Express has a one year low of $99.38 and a one year high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

