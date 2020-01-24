Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 70806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

