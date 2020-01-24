Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Shares of Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 70806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

