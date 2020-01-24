Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $23.91. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 359 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.