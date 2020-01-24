Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $23.91. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 359 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

