Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.85.
Shares of MNRL opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.
In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $12,755,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
