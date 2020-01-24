Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of MNRL opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $12,755,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

