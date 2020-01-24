Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report $516.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.19 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $478.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BFAM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.87. 140,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

