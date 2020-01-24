Brokerages Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.10. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.66 on Friday, hitting $243.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $244.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.