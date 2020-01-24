Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.25. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

