Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.03. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of AME traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 822,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,531. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 807.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,899,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 549,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

