Brokerages Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BEST reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEST. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

BEST traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,294. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

