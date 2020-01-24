Brokerages Expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Dermira reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DERM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NASDAQ:DERM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 7,380,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 360,852 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,413,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Dermira by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dermira by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

