Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $14.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.45 billion and the highest is $14.78 billion. HP posted sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $58.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.72 billion to $59.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

