Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

