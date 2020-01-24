Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $4.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.00 and the lowest is $4.60. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $4.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $20.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 164.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,655,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.64. 738,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,219. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.32. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

