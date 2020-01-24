Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.41. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

SJW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 453.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

