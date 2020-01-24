Brokerages Set $18.50 Target Price for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

