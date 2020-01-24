Brokerages Set Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Target Price at GBX 200

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HFD. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Shares of HFD traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.60 ($2.17). The stock had a trading volume of 368,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The company has a market cap of $335.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

