Brokerages Set Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) PT at GBX 487.67

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 487.67 ($6.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target (down from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PTEC stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.76). The company had a trading volume of 528,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

