Brokerages Set Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $32.88

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.82. 2,554,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

