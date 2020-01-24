Brokerages Set Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price at $64.29

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $127,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. 11,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,935. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

