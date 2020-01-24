Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT at $13.50

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,417,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 507,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,350. The company has a market capitalization of $895.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

