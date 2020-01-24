Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 506,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 361,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,270 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

