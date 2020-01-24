Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BC. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.44. 710,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

