Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target (up previously from GBX 2,175 ($28.61)) on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,048.20 ($26.94).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,194.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

