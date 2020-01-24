Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

