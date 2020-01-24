Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.48

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $161.48 and last traded at $159.95, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $25,503,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

