Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $16.34 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

