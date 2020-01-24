Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $16.34 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Earnings History for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit