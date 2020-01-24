Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.34. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 65,315 shares.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,269 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

