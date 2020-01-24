Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 957,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,067. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,707 shares of company stock worth $28,081,539. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.