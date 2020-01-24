Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.92. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 11,995 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

