Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.92. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 11,995 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
