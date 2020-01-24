Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

