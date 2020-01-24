Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Up 0.9%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, 2,866 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Canacol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

