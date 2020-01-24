Capital One Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

