Capital One Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit