Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.26 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), approximately 176,488 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.28 ($0.91).

The stock has a market cap of $401.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.46.

About Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.