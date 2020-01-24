Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Trading 30.7% Higher

Cardero Resource Corp (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)’s share price traded up 30.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States; Organullo property comprising 8 mineral claims in Salta Province, Argentina; and Mina Angela property located in Chubut Province, Argentina, as well as holds an interest in Silver Queen located in Arizona through staking.

