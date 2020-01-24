Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology's earnings estimates for the fiscal 2020 have undergone downward revisions over the past 60 days. The company expects higher SG&A expenses owing to strategic efforts in growth areas like additive manufacturing will impact margins. Further, weak transportation demand amid trade concerns and soft global light vehicle markets will dent its top-line performance in the near term. Moreover, persistent challenges in the Amega West business unit due to industry headwinds in oil & gas industry are expected to weigh on Carpenter Technology’s results in the second-quarter fiscal 2020. The company’s Industrial end-use market has been plagued by the U.S.-China trade woes and waning global demand. Hence, recent contraction in the manufacturing sector is likely to impact Carpenter Technology's results.”

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.