Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.31. 994,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,127. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

