CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

CCDBF opened at $44.80 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $51.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.