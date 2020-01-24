CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.75. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

