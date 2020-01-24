Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 136.33 Average PT from Analysts

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.33 ($1.79).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Shares of CEY stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128.60 ($1.69). 4,342,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.74%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

