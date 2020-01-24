CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.07.

CNP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,106,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,596,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 130.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 437,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

