CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.07.
CNP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,106,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.
In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,596,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 130.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 437,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
