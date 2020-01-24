CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.12

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $10.10. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 592,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

