Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 1,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,904. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

