Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Centurylink by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTL. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.